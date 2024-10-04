Seth Meyers Is Desperate to Know What ‘Star Trek’ Reference Trump Made in Jack Smith Filing: ‘If It’s DS9, I Might Vote for Him’ | Video

Jack Smith’s latest filing in the election interference case against Donald Trump dropped some bombshells this week, but Seth Meyers latched onto one in particular on Thursday night: a “Star Trek” reference apparently made by Trump.

It’s alleged in the filing that, during a call with his lawyer Sidney Powell — who initially pushed a conspiracy theory of election interference involving Hugo Chavez before flipping on Trump and pleading guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties — Trump muted the call, called her claims “crazy,” and referenced “Star Trek” in describing her allegations.

“Now here’s my biggest question: what was the ‘Star Trek’ reference?” Meyers asked seriously. “Was it original series or “Next Generation”? Hell, if it was DS9, I might vote for him. Ooh! Is it the famous episode where Picard tries to communicate with the aliens who only speak in allegories?”

Speaking of Powell, Meyers then moved on to mocking Trump’s other allies who tried to help him steal the 2020 election, like Rudy Giuliani, and an unnamed staffer who apparently sent a message to another colleague instructing them to “make them riot” over the vote count.

“Why do all these idiots write their crimes down in text messages?” Meyers marveled. “I can’t believe I’m saying this; Donald Trump, you need better accomplices. They actually wrote down the words ‘make them riot,’ like they were Ticketmaster execs putting Sabrina Carpenter tickets up for sale.”

All that said, Meyers was even more amused at the most recent tactic by Trump, JD Vance and other Republicans, who are saying that Trump left office peacefully on January 20.

“But what else happened in January?” Meyers prodded. “Does your calendar skip the sixth of every month?”

“Trump only left office peacefully on January 20th because he tried to stay in office violently on January 6, and it didn’t work out,” the host added. “You don’t get credit for peacefully leaving a convenience store after you try and fail to rob it.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.