Jimmy Fallon Plainly Calls Qatar Trump’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon is impressed by how much Donald Trump has learned about the Middle East during his latest trip to the region. The NBC late night host joked about the widely-covered visit as well as Trump’s expensive plane from Qatar during his opening monologue on Wednesday night.

To prove how much Trump has learned, Fallon played a video of “Trump” talking about his trip. Naturally, this was just the comedian breaking out his impression of the president. “‘This is President Trump, and I’m now a total expert on all the countries in the Middle East,’” Fallon’s Trump said. He then proceeded to inaccurately name several countries, calling Syria “Cereal,” Iraq and Iran “iPod and iPad, Lebanon “Lesbian” and Cyprus “Miley Cyrus.” But the best joke came at the end of the bit.

“‘And, of course, my sugar daddy,’” Fallon’s Trump said, referring to Qatar.

Fallon started off his opening monologue by making several jokes about Trump’s international trip. “Trump’s already getting a $400 million plane from Qatar, but I think he still wants more. All day he was dropping hints like, ‘I could really use a Rolls Royce to get me to the plane. Maybe a gift card to StockX,’” Fallon said.

“These Middle Eastern countries are really trying to make Trump feel special. Yesterday, Saudi Arabia presented him with his own private McDonald’s, and today in Qatar they ordered from Sheikh Shack,” the late night host later added.

He also mocked a recent news story that revealed officials will have to take apart and inspect the plane before Trump can use it. “The mechanic will be like, ‘Yes, all good here. No spy cameras.’” Watch the full opening monologue above.