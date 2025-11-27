Trump Promises to Re-Examine ‘Every Single Alien’ Biden Let Into America Following DC National Guard Shooting

President Donald Trump said he is sending 500 troops to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday after two National Guardsmen were shot in what officials are calling a “targeted” attack. He also used his Thanksgiving Eve speech to say he is going to “make America safe again” by re-examining all immigrants whom President Biden let into the country.

“This heinous assault was an act of evil and act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families, the love of our entire country is pouring out for them, and we are lifting them up in our prayers,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social. “As we are filled with anguish and grief for those who were shot, we’re also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve. As President of the United States, I am determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price.”

“I can report tonight that, based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody as a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hell hole on Earth. He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021 on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about. Nobody knew who was coming in. Nobody knew anything about it,” he continued. “His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden, a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country. This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation.”

While FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the victims are in critical condition, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey has noted there are conflicting reports after initially confirming their deaths. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

“The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don’t even want to know about. No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival,” Trump added. “An example is Minnesota, where hundreds of thousands of Somalians are ripping off our country and ripping apart that once-great state, billions of dollars are lost, and gangs of Somalians come from a country that doesn’t even have a government, no laws, no water, no military, no nothing, as their representatives in our country preach to us about our Constitution and how our country is no Good. We’re not going to put up with these kind of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country.”

“We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them,” he further stated. “America will never bend and never yield in the face of terror, and at the same time, we will not be deterred from the mission the service members were so nobly fulfilling.”