Elon Musk Suggests ‘Nazi’ Name-Calling Is Akin to Inciting Murder in Wake of National Guardsmen Shooting

Elon Musk reacted to the Washington, D.C., shooting of two National Guardsmen on Wednesday by suggesting that throwing around the words “fascist” and “Nazi” could be akin to inciting murder.

“Falsely labeling non-violent people as ‘fascist’ or ‘Nazi’ should be treated as incitement to murder,” the billionaire wrote on X.

Musk further responded “Exactly” to one user who wrote: “They don’t kill you because you’re a Nazi. They call you a Nazi so they can kill you.”

The X chairman’s comments came after two National Guardsmen were shot in a “targeted” attack in Downtown D.C. on Wednesday. While FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the victims are in critical condition, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey has noted there are conflicting reports after initially confirming their deaths. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the two National Guardsmen who were murdered in cold blood today,” Musk shared earlier in the day. “How many innocent people dying does it take to reform our broken system? Radical action is needed.”

President Donald Trump, who is in Florida and therefor not near the White House, responded to the shooting, saying, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

The conversation around syntax also notably comes after Trump threatened six Democratic lawmakers with the death penalty for sedition last week after they urged their fellow service members to avoid following “illegal” orders. It also comes months after Musk was accused of using an apparent Nazi salute back in January during the president’s inauguration.