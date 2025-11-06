Pharmaceutical Rep Collapses in Oval Office During Trump Weight Loss Drug Press Conference | Video

A pharmaceutical rep collapsed in the Oval Office on Thursday right as Eli Lilly‘s David Ricks was discussing a weight loss drug deal during a press conference with President Donald Trump.

“A representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action and the gentleman is okay,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said following the incident. “The press conference will resume shortly.”

Media was ushered out of the room after the man fell. Dr. Mehmet Oz could be seen turning to offer him assistance, while Trump looked on concerned. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., meanwhile, turned and walked the other direction.

🚨BREAKING: A pharmaceutical executive collapses during President Trump’s Oval Office announcement, as reporters are swiftly escorted out of the room. pic.twitter.com/MjswzkltCU — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2025

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk execs had gathered with Trump and his Cabinet to discuss a deal to offer GLP-1 weight loss drugs Zepbound and Wegovy at “drastic discounts.” The president noted that costs will fall from over $1,000 per month to just hundreds.

“All these drugs will be available directly to the consumer at trumprx.gov. They wanted to use my name,” Trump added. He also insisted Medicare and Medicaid will cover the costs for patients suffering from obesity.

“Is there anything bad about them, Bobby?” he asked RFK Jr. “Someday, maybe it will come out, which we’ll notify you immediately.”

“We thought it was 125 million pounds,” Oz further claimed. “Our estimate, Mr. President, based on the company numbers as well, is Americans will lose 135 billion pounds by the midterms.” Considering the math, it’s unclear if he really meant to say “billion.”