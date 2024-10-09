‘The View’ Hosts Are Mind-Blown by Trump Sending COVID Tests to Russia During Shortage in US: ‘Definition of a Traitor’

The Kremlin confirmed Bob Woodward’s reporting on Wednesday that Donald Trump did send COVID tests to Vladimir Putin during the pandemic and, even after everything, the hosts of “The View” were still stunned by this development. Joy Behar even dubbed him an official traitor.

In discussing the news, Behar first reminded viewers that Trump tried to curb COVID-19 relief for blue states, saying that it was unfair to Republicans. “I don’t think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time,” he said at the time.

Behar warned that Trump would do that again in another pandemic, if he didn’t send relief to North Korea first. But, knowing that Trump sent aid to Russia while Americans needed help, Behar had a new descriptor for him.

“I believe that is the definition of a traitor, am I wrong?” she asked.

Even host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the Trump administration until 2020 when she resigned, was shocked by the news.

“This one blew my mind, if I have to say. Because I was in the White House coronavirus task force meetings in the situation room nearly every day,” she recalled. “Donald Trump very rarely attended them. I can probably count on one hand how many times he did, and we had them every single day. And this is reportedly in May of 2020, the height of the pandemic.”

She noted that, at that particular point, “there was a massive shortage of testing” in the U.S., to the point that Maryland’s then-governor bought tests from South Korea and received criticism for it.

“And meanwhile, Donald Trump is quietly sending them to Vladimir Putin. Now I’m all for helping our allies, when we have excess and they have needs; we did not have excess and this is our adversary!” Griffin finished. “This was one of our chief geopolitical adversaries.”

