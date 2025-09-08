Trump Celebrates West Point for Canceling Award Ceremony for ‘Woke’ Tom Hanks

President Donald Trump reveled in West Point’s decision to cancel its planned award ceremony for Tom Hanks on Truth Social.

“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move!” he wrote on Monday morning. “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!”

“Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice,” the president continued. “Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

Trump’s comments came a week after West Point’s alumni association axed a late September ceremony, in which Hanks was set to receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award. The United States Military Academy said its decision was made in an effort to “focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.”

The Oscar-winning actor was initially chosen as this year’s recipient in June due to his history of supporting veterans and the space program. Past honorees include Neil Armstrong, Colin Powell, Sandra Day O’Connor, Gary Sinise, President Dwight Eisenhower and President Ronald Reagan.