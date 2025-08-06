Trump Calls Into CNBC to Tout High Poll Numbers, Cites Analyst Who Immediately Refutes Him: ‘2nd Lowest on Record’ | Video

“I give him a fair shake. I don’t give him a positive spin,” CNN’s Harry Enten says

John Bergen on the phone with President Donald Trump (Credit: CNBC/Acyn)

President Donald Trump asserted to CNBC on Wednesday that his current polling numbers are through the roof and that the network does not give him the credit he thinks he deserves.

“I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen. However, the anchor quickly rebutted the president on-air, saying the high approval ratings he cited were among Republicans — not all Americans.

This caused the president to say he thinks NBC is the “worst of them all” before citing CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten as more credible.

The president suggested Enten “went crazy over how well Trump was doing” and then told the CNBC audience to watch CNN on Thursday to “see about the numbers.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a bilateral lunch with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Cabinet Room at the White House on April 24, 2025. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
When asked if he thought the president was correct about the polling in response to his appearance on CNBC, Enten told CNN’s John Berman that he did not think he was correct: “I give him a fair shake. I don’t give him a positive spin.”

He went on to look at the president’s net approval rating, noting he was negative nine points, down from positive six points ahead of the election.

“If we are comparing him to other presidents at this point in their presidencies, he is the second lowest on record compared only to himself, who does worse,” Enten noted. As for second-term presidencies, Trump fares a little better, Enten clarified, but it is not something to brag about.

“When you’re comparing yourself to Richard Nixon and you say you’re doing better than Richard Nixon in your second term, that’s not exactly a good position to be in,” he said.

The president further added that he ranks CNN above CBS and NBC.

