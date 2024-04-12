According to Jimmy Fallon, Donald Trump is getting creative when it comes to delaying his upcoming New York trial.

“Well, former President Trump’s hush money trial is set to start on Monday, and for the third time in three days, a judge just rejected his attempt to delay it,” the NBC late night host said Thursday. “Trump is trying everything. He even requested a delay so he could mourn the loss of O.J.”

“That didn’t work,” Fallon noted.

On Thursday, news broke that O.J. Simpson, the former NFL player and convicted felon, died of prostate cancer a day prior on Wednesday. He was 76. Simpson remains best known for his controversial acquittal in the murder trials of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman (though he was found responsible in a subsequent civil suit).

This coming Monday, Trump will become the first former president to ever be put on trial for felony charges. He is accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. This is allegedly part of a scheme to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment that was given to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Originally, the trial was set to take place on March 25 but was delayed to give Trump’s lawyers more time to look over a surprise dump of documents.

Trump is required by New York law to attend his trial. If found guilty, the verdict could result in jail time for the businessman and celebrity. Falsifying business records is considered to be a Class E felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison. However, given Trump’s age and lack of previous convictions, it seems unlikely he would receive the maximum sentence.

This case is just one of four against the former president across multiple states. All are planned to go to trial before the Nov. 5 election, which currently sees Trump as the Republican nominee.