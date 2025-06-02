Sophie Turner Survival Thriller ‘Trust’ Sets August Theatrical Release From Republic Pictures | Exclusive

“Trust,” the upcoming psychological survival thriller starring “Game of Thrones” breakout Sophie Turner, is coming the movie theaters this summer.

The latest feature from actress-director Carlson Young (“The Blazing World,” “Upgraded”) and screenwriter Gigi Levangie will hit theaters Aug. 22, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Along with the Monday announcement, Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label) debuted a first-look at the feature’s key art, spotlighting a bruised and bloodied Turner. (Get a peek at that poster below.) “You can hide, but you can’t run,” the poster reads.

Turner stars as a Hollywood starlet who, after an unnamed scandal, “retreats to a remote cabin — but she’s not alone. Betrayed by the man she trusted most, she’s trapped in a brutal game of survival,” the official logline reads. “She can hide, but she can’t run.”

The project co-stars Rhys Coiro, Billy Campbell, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, Renata Vaca and Katey Sagal. Monika Mikkelsen cast the project. Miles Koules of Koulest Productions, Ketura Kestin and Twisted Pictures’ Oren Koules are attached as producers. It marks the first film in a multi-picture deal from “Saw” producer Koules with Republic Pictures.

Executive producing are Claire Kupchak, Ksana Golod, Turner, Young, Lena Roklin and Daniel Jason Heffner.

“Trust” marks one of Turner’s first forays into producing. A 2019 Emmy nominee for “Game of Thrones,” in which she starred as the fan-favorite Sansa Stark, the British actress’ latest standout projects include the limited series “Joan” and “The Staircase.” She next stars as Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Tomb Raider” series for Amazon. Turner is repped by CAA and the U.K.’s Independent.