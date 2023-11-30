Tubi Taps David Salmon to Lead International Expansion

Fox Corporation has named David Salmon as Tubi’s executive vice president and managing director of international.

The executive, who is based in the U.K. and will report to Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, will be tasked with leading the ad-supported video service’s overseas expansion.

“Tubi has an industry-leading position in the U.S. and we’re looking to replicate that success across international markets,” Salmon said in a statement. “We already have a fast-growing footprint in Canada, Australia and Central America, and I’m excited to join Anjali and the team during this time of growth to advance those efforts while expanding into new markets like the U.K and further into Latin America.”

Before joining the increasingly popular FAST platform Tubi, Salmon spent more than a decade at Endeavor, where he focused on found and scaling digital businesses. He most recently served as founder and chief technology officer of Endeavor Streaming.

Tubi has surpassed 70 million monthly active users since its launch in April 2014.

In addition to the U.S., Canada and Australia, the service is currently available in Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama and New Zealand.

“Tubi has now led the U.S. market as the #1 AVOD player for 6 months, and we believe our unique product and content strategy is ready for the global stage,” Sud said in a statement. “As other services raise subscription fees for consumers, we believe that audiences around the world will look for more choice, more personalization and less friction in how they are entertained. David brings an incredibly rare combination of entrepreneurial, technical and streaming expertise in global markets, and I’m thrilled to expand our footprint with his leadership.”