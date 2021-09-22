Tucker Carlson Shreds ‘Dumbest Person’ on Cable News Chris Cuomo (Video)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson threw jabs at CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday night, calling him “the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news.”

The primetime host was excoriating the media for coverage of border patrol agents using cords to threaten Haitian migrants. Some, like MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Cuomo, said the images invoked slavery.

“To me? Who’s never read a book in my life? It smacks of a bygone era,” mocked Carlson. “It is slavery to ride a horse through a crowd of people trying to invade our country. That guy went to Yale Law School, in case you’re wondering if the system is legitimate. Answer: No. Chris Cuomo rarely gets the credit he deserves for being the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news. He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”

In the viral video in question, a mounted border agent appears to use his reins while directing migrants.

