Tucker Carlson thinks Donald Trump is “right” about opposing the U.S.’s involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war. “All I can say at this point is I’m so grateful that he has that position,” the former Fox News told Russell Brand.

On Friday’s episode of Brand’s podcast “Stay Free Russell Brand,” Carlson appeared for what the show referred to as the news commentator’s “world first exclusive interview.” During his guest segment, Carlson shared that he loves Trump, that he made a “huge mistake” getting involved in American politics, that he’s not an “astute political analyst” and that he’d rather discuss people-related issues.

“I’m struck by his foreign policy views,” Carlson said. “Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party really who’s saying, ‘Wait a second, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?’”

Carlson went on to say that aside from the fate of Trump’s pursuit to presidency, he’s “grateful that Trump is using his platform to voice his concern about the war.

Nevertheless, Carlson did share that he is aware of the ongoing Republican primary and its two lead contenders Trump and Ron DeSantis. And while Carlson doesn’t plan on broadcasting his opinions, he did mention that he was happy with Trump’s opposing stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“All I can say at this point is I’m so grateful that he has that position. He’s right. And everyone in Washington is wrong, everyone,” Carlson said. “Trump is right on that question… the war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations.”

Carlson also opened up about his exit from Fox News, saying he was surprised by Fox’s move. The decision to drop Carlson was made by Fox Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch and was reportedly in connection to Carlson’s coverage of the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

“I don’t know why I was fired, I really don’t,” said Carlson. “I’m not angry about it.”

Carlson continued: “I didn’t, you know, expect to get fired that morning at all in April. So, I was shocked, but I wasn’t really shocked. And I wasn’t mad. It’s not my company. And when you work for someone else, that person reserves the right and, in fact, has inherently the right to decide whether you work there or not.”

Carlson moved his brand to the Twitter platform in his new series “Tucker on Twitter,” which debuted on June 6.

