Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways, and the reactions range in creativity on Twitter.

“This is an earth-shaking moment in cable news,” Brian Stelter wrote.

Jon Stewart simply tweeted the eyes emoji staring off suggestively.

Another user tweeted a photo of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen doing the three finger salute from “The Hunger Games” which serves as a send-off, especially when Rue (Amandla Stenberg) dies.

The announcement of Don Lemon’s exit from CNN has spawned even more tweets about the coincidental firings of two major news anchors.

“MSNBC executive leadership scrambling to figure out who they should fire today to keep pace with rivals at Fox and CNN,” wrote Jake Whitaker.

Another user posted a Simpson’s gif that fits the current situation at the news networks.

One user called Carlson’s exit the “succession season finale stunner.”

Another Twitter user touted the recent “Succession” storyline that had Kerry vying for an on-air role saying, “It’s her time.” Several people connected Carlson’s departure to this plotline of the hit HBO show.

Cliff Schecter wrote a verse set to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” about Fox:

Still another user called the announcement “The end of an era” because “Tucker was too much for them to bear. Too much truth about COVID, vaccines, Ukraine, January 6 was probably the last straw. Or maybe Tucker had more up his sleeve. It was only a matter of time. RIP FOX news.”

In honor of Tucker gone! To the tune "We Didn't Start The Fire"



Bill O'Reilly, Hannity,

4x an hour Dobbs must pee

Laura Ingraham's petty lies

Bring back Bolling in disguise?



Fox & Friends, utter filth

Rupert thinks that he's a GILF

RIP Fox "News"

Jobless Tucker hates the Jews — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) April 24, 2023

Vinnie Mancuso reminded viewers, “if Tucker Carlson can get fired for costing his company $800 million the same can happen to you. Just something to think about.”

In a similar vein, Scott Menor called for more action.

“Please don’t get too excited with this #RIPFoxNews BS,” Menor wrote. “$787M is a lot but it’s only like 5% of their annual revenue and they’ll write it off as a loss so just pay that much less in taxes next quarter and tucker will probably fall up. We need to do much more.”

RIP FOX NEWS



October 7, 1996 – April 24, 2023 — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) April 24, 2023

The new 8 p.m. host on Fox. pic.twitter.com/EBd788lZnW — Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) April 24, 2023

Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson's final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn't expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker's final words are, "we'll be back on Monday." pic.twitter.com/F9R5MpWHDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023

BREAKING: Fox News terminates Tucker Carlson.



To celebrate, here's our favorite clip of Tucker being told to his face that he is the worst human being. pic.twitter.com/NIT7gknOIO — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 24, 2023

Mood upon hearing the news of Tucker Carlson being canned by Fox:pic.twitter.com/RpM3tCPFkd — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 24, 2023