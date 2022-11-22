Tucker Carlson Guest With History of Promoting White Supremacists Blames Victims for Colorado Springs Massacre (Video)

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson welcomed back someone he’s had on the show before — Florida right wing political operative Jamie Michell, founder of the hate group “Gays Against Groomers.”

And during her appearance, Michell blamed the victims of the Colorado Springs massacre for their murders, and all but incited further violence against trans people and their supporters.

Carlson has since Monday used his Fox News show to say disgusting things in response to the mass shooting at the LGBTQ venue Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, when a gunman killed 5 people and wounded at least 25 more before being subdued by clubgoers. Police are being unusually circumspect about the suspect, but public documents show he will likely be charged with hate crimes.

Of course the context for these murders is that right wing activists have spent the better part of 2 years normalizing anti-trans and anti-gay bigotry to an alarming degree — this effort has inspired hateful laws in Texas and Florida, just for two recent examples. And experts say a spike in such rhetoric preceded the shootings Saturday; Saturday also happens to have come the night before the annual Trans Day of Remembrance.

Michell is just one of the dozens of such people promoting that rhetoric, and her specific niche is that she says she is gay, hence the name of her group.

So she was on Carlson’s show to talk about the shooting, but really, to complain that trans teenagers are able to receive appropriate medical care. And during her appearance, she literally laid blame for the massacre in Colorado Springs on the victims. Here is what she said:

“It shouldn’t have to be said, but what is anti-LBGTQ that these people need to understand, and what is putting our community in great danger, it, you know, claiming that all of us support this and just associating all of us with this. You know, saying that ‘groomer’ is an anti-LGBTQ slur. That is doing irreparable damage to us as a whole, and it’s putting a really large target on our backs. And unfortunately, the tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs the other night, you know it was expected, predictable. We all within Gays Against Groomers saw this coming from a mile away, and sadly I don’t think it’s gonna stop until we end this evil agenda.

Watch the clip above, or here.

“Gays Against Groomers,” it should be noted, has a documented history of targeted harassment campaigns against trans people and trans allies — to the point that in September, Venmo and parent company Paypal banned them for violating rules against “activities that promote hate, violence, or discriminatory intolerance.”

In addition, Michell identifies as Jewish and denies any affiliation with Nazism. But she has a long, documented history of association with white supremacist ideas. She is known to follow several openly white supremacist people on Twitter, she has promoted the work of white supremacist Vincent James Foxx, she has openly called for political violence, among other things.

Old accounts owned by Michell on YouTube and Flickr contained explicit Nazi imagery, something Michell blames, variously, either on an ex boyfriend or on being hacked, though she has never actually identified who her ex was. Read more about all that here.

Whatever her beliefs, Tucker Carlson’s show has been a haven for white supremacist propaganda, to the point that the New York Times has called it “the most racist show in the history of cable news.“