Tucker Carlson laid into Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his visit to Congress yesterday, with his incomparable mixture of weird personal attacks, Russian bootlicking and, of course, anti-Democratic sentiment.

The Fox News host started off the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment by describing the president of Ukraine and how he was “dressed like the manager of a strip club and showed up to demand money.” He then went on to denounce President Joe Biden and his commitment to do “whatever it takes” for a Russian defeat.

The point of the congressional appearance, Carlson argued, was to “fawn over the Ukrainian strip club manager and hand him billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy. It’s hard to imagine a more humiliating scenario for the greatest country on earth.”

Of course, Carlson said that he would “love to blame Joe Biden” for Zelenskyy’s warm reception but that this is actually a case of “bipartisan masochism.”

“The uni-party is alive and well,” Carlson said, before flashing a photo of Republican leaders “in their orthopedic shoes” with Zelenskyy. Carlson then launched into Zelenskyy’s apparent “war against Christianity in the Ukraine” and Mitch McConnell’s assertion that “defeating Putin is the number one priority” for the senate – plus a laundry list of things that American politicians should be more worried about than Putin, including securing our borders and deaths by Fox’s recent favorite boogeyman, Fentanyl.

Carlson’s incredulity reached nuclear meltdown levels when he ran a clip of Zelenskyy’s speech about how the United States’ money was “an investment” in stabilizing the world.

“Where’s the return on that investment?” Carlson spit. “And what is the point of it? What is the goal? Do we have historical animosity to a non-Soviet Russia? What’s wrong with us? What’s wrong with our leaders?”

