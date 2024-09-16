It’s been a minute since the first season of “Tulsa King” finished up in January 2023. But lucky for fans, the series is back in the saddle for Season 2, which hits Paramount+ screens on Sunday.

Sylvester Stallone returns to Taylor Sheridan’s mob drama alongside Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The show is executive produced by Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Additional executive producers include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox. The show is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Tulsa King” Season 2 premiere?

“Tulsa King” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 15.

When do new episodes of “Tulsa King” Season 2 come out?

After the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, Sept. 15, new episodes of “Tulsa King” drop weekly on Sundays until the finale on Nov. 17. Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 2, Episode 1: Sunday, Sept. 15 — “Back in the Saddle”

Season 2, Episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 22

Season 2, Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 29

Season 2, Episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 6

Season 2, Episode 5: Sunday, Oct. 13

Season 2, Episode 6: Sunday, Oct. 20

Season 2, Episode 7: Sunday, Oct. 27

Season 2, Episode 8: Sunday, Nov. 3

Season 2, Episode 9: Sunday, Nov. 10

Season 2, Episode 10: Sunday, Nov. 17

What time do new episodes of “Tulsa King” Season 2 come out?

“Tulsa King” Season 2 will land on Paramount+ at midnight on Sunday, Sept. 15.

What is “Tulsa King” Season 2 about?

Here’s Paramount+’s official synopsis for “Tulsa King” Season 2: “In season two, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa but, just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”