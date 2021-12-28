It wouldn’t be a year in television without a who’s who of shocking TV character deaths, and 2021 spared no expense. From lead characters departing their flagship series to beloved characters making shocking exits, we’ve rounded up a list of the 19 most shocking TV character deaths of the year.
It goes without saying, but here’s a huge spoiler warning for the below list.
NBC
Elizabeth Keen – “The Blacklist”
Netflix
Sang-woo – “Squid Game”
AMC
John Dorie – “Fear the Walking Dead”
FOX
Nic Nevin – “The Resident”
Netflix
Love Quinn-Goldberg – “You”
Netflix
Dan Espinoza – “Lucifer”
HBO
Colin Zabel – “Mare of Easttown”
ABC
Andrew DeLuca – “Grey’s Anatomy”
FOX
Charles Vega – “911 Lone Star”
ABC
Dean Miller – “Station 19”
Netflix
Riley Flynn – “Midnight Mass”
HBO
Armond – “The White Lotus”
HBO Max
Mr. Big – “And Just Like That…”
Paramount Plus
Mitch McClusky – “Mayor of Kingstown"
Hulu
Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp – “The Great”