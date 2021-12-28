We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

The 19 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2021 (Photos)

Spoilers ahead, obviously

| December 28, 2021 @ 11:53 AM
Netflix/ABC/HBO

tv character deaths 2021

squid game
Netflix

It wouldn’t be a year in television without a who’s who of shocking TV character deaths, and 2021 spared no expense. From lead characters departing their flagship series to beloved characters making shocking exits, we’ve rounded up a list of the 19 most shocking TV character deaths of the year.

 

It goes without saying, but here’s a huge spoiler warning for the below list.

The Blacklist - Season 8
NBC

Elizabeth Keen – “The Blacklist”

squid game
Netflix

Sang-woo – “Squid Game”

fear-the-walking-dead-john
AMC

John Dorie – “Fear the Walking Dead”

The Resident Emily VanCamp Nic
FOX

Nic Nevin – “The Resident”

Netflix

Love Quinn-Goldberg – “You”

lucifer-dan
Netflix

Dan Espinoza – “Lucifer”

mare of easttown evan peters
HBO

Colin Zabel – “Mare of Easttown”

greys-anatomy-deluca
ABC

Andrew DeLuca – “Grey’s Anatomy”

911-lone-star-charles-vega
FOX

Charles Vega – “911 Lone Star”

station-19-dean-miller
ABC

Dean Miller – “Station 19”

Midnight Mass
Netflix

Riley Flynn – “Midnight Mass”

the-white-lotus-murray-bartlett-armond
HBO

Armond – “The White Lotus”

And Just Like That Sex and the City
HBO Max

Mr. Big – “And Just Like That…”

mayor-of-kingstown-kyle-chandler
Paramount Plus

Mitch McClusky – “Mayor of Kingstown"

the-great-gillian-anderson
Hulu

Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp – “The Great”

what-we-do-in-the-shadows-colin-robinson
FX

Colin Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

the-big-leap-piper-parabo
FOX

Paula Clark – “The Big Leap”

foundation-raych
Apple TV+

Raych – “Foundation”

LIKE US