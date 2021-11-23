TV journalist Matt Doran, who co-hosts “Weekend Sunrise” on Australia’s Channel 7, has apologized for bungling a highly-anticipated interview with Adele earlier this month.

Doran — who flew to London on Nov. 3 for an exclusive sit-down with the singer — admitted during their interview he had not listened to her new album “30.”

Back at it with the boys! This one is going to be pretty special … 🤫@7newsspotlight #london @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/LZcgxZAV2A — Matt Doran (@mattdoran22) November 3, 2021

Adele was reportedly not happy when she realized Doran hadn’t done his homework. Reps for the Grammy-winning singer and Channel 7 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment on Tuesday.

Doran now says there’s a reason he didn’t listen to the album. The TV host told The Australian he missed an email containing preview clips of the not-yet-released album, which were sent to him a few days before jetting off to London.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” he said.

“I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London,” he said. “It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

As a result, Sony withheld the interview footage from Channel 7, according to reports from BBC, Mediaite, Australia’s Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

Additionally, there are conflicting reports about what happened after Doran made his reveal about not hearing “30.” Page Six says she walked out. The Sun wrote that “other sources suggest the chat had already wrapped and come to a natural conclusion.”

According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, Doran refuted the claims that Adele walked out and told The Australian that it was the “polar opposite.”

“What was meant to be 20 minutes was extended to 29 minutes. The majority of the chat was about the album,” he said.

According to Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the host has been suspended from his duties at 7 Network for two weeks as a result of his blunder, which they thought may have “offended” Adele. Doran denied that he was suspended, but he was absent from on-air duties following the interview. He told The Australian’s Nick Tabakoff he was never “formally” suspended despite being off the air for one weekend.

The Telegraph also wrote that the interview with Adele was part of a deal Channel 7 brokered that included broadcast rights to the “Adele One Night Only” concert special featuring an interview by Oprah Winfrey. Sony reportedly refused to allow Channel 7 to use any of the footage after the journalist made this error.