The ABC dating show’s ”Men Tell All“ and hometown dates combo was the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast of the night

The juicy episode in which the men who have been eliminated during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys to find love returned for one final moment in the spotlight during the “Men Tell All” special courted a 0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers and was the most-watched and highest-rated program of the night — which also helped boost ABC to the top spot among the broadcast networks.

ABC’s newest competition series “Claim to Fame” couldn’t hold onto the momentum though, managing only a 0.3 and 1.6 million total viewers (which is still fairly decent for broadcast ratings).

“American Ninja Warrior” also had a strong showing on NBC, with a 0.5 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. NBC was the second highest-rated network of the night.

Here’s how primetime shook out across the major broadcasters:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 0.6 rating in the key demo, and CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data.

NBC was second in ratings with an average 0.4 in the demo. ABC and NBC tied for second in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million.

On ABC, “The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” raked in a 0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Claim to Fame” slipped to a 0.3 and only 1.6 million total viewers.

NBC kicked things off with “American Ninja Warrior,” which aired to a 0.5 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. An encore of “Weakest Link” mustered a 0.3 and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

For CBS, a slate of reruns was ushered in by “The Neighborhood,” which secured a 0.3 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” stayed steady with another 0.3 in the demo, as well as 2.8 million total viewers. “NCIS” surprisingly fell to a 0.2 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” drew a 0.2 and 2.5 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo. CBS was fourth with a 0.2 in the demo, while Fox was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.9 million.

Fox’s “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” belted out a 0.3 and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m., and “Beat Shazam” managed a 0.4 and 1.9 million total viewers at 9.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 403,000. “Roswell New Mexico” had a 0.1 demo rating and 459,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “In the Dark” got a 0.0 and 348,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming in the 10 p.m. slot.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in the ratings with an average 18-49 rating of 0.3 and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” kicked off primetime at 8 with a 0.3 demo rating and 912,000 total viewers. It was followed by “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” (0.4, 1.2 million) and “Mujer de Nadie” (0.3, 1.1 million).

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 average demo score and 898,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.3 demo rating and 904,000 total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” aired from 9 p.m. to 11p.m. to a 0.2 demo score and 869,000 total viewers.