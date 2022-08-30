THE BACHELORETTE - Rachel and Gabby reunite with 14 of the most unforgettable men from this season. But first, Aven’s spooky hometown date in Salem, Massachusetts, will be revealed! Once seated together for the first time since the show premiered, the former suitors kick off the night by addressing the controversies surrounding Hayden and Chris, but will either of them show up to atone for their actions? Later, the women of the hour, Gabby and Rachel, answer burning questions from their former flames and welcome the stars of Universal Pictures’ “Bros,” Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, to the stage to join in on the action on an all-new episode of “The Bachelorette,” airing, MONDAY, AUG. 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY, RACHEL RECCHIA

‘The Bachelorette’ Courts Another Primetime Ratings Win on Monday

by | August 30, 2022 @ 2:33 PM

The ABC dating show’s ”Men Tell All“ and hometown dates combo was the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast of the night

Surprise, surprise. “The Bachelorette” won with primetime viewers on Monday night.

The juicy episode in which the men who have been eliminated during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys to find love returned for one final moment in the spotlight during the “Men Tell All” special courted a 0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers and was the most-watched and highest-rated program of the night — which also helped boost ABC to the top spot among the broadcast networks.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

Katie Campione is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has contributed to The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine, The Associated Press, and more. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Florida. Find her on Twitter: @Katie_Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

hulu

‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts
JEFF GARLIN The Goldbergs

‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
michael fishman

Michael Fishman Says It Was His ‘Honor’ to Be on ‘The Conners’ After News of Season 5 Exit
amazon prime video jeff bezos lord of the rings of power

Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Jesse Lee Soffer Chicago PD NBC

‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Why George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Tanked at the Box Office
naveen andrews

Naveen Andrews Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ as Series Regular
Dolly Parton (Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson Among Guest Stars Added to ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’
hbo max animators

Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge
infinity train hbo max cartoon network

Just How Much Do HBO Max’s Show Cuts Affect Demand for the Streaming Service? | Charts
Allen Media Group Byron Allen Interview

Byron Allen’s Message for Budding Moguls: ‘Don’t Just Play the Game, Own the Game’