NBA Playoffs’ East Finals Overshadow a Night of Scripted Finales in Demo Ratings

by | May 24, 2022 @ 3:52 PM

CBS still outperformed in terms of total viewers

A night of scripted finales was overshadowed by Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on Monday, as the Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat to tie up the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics’ 102-82 win scored a whopping 1.93 demo rating and 6.4 million total viewers on ABC.

CBS still outperformed in terms of total viewers, though. The Season 19 finale of “NCIS” was the most-watched individual show of the night, with 7.5 million total viewers at 9 (and a 0.5 demo rating). 

