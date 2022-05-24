CBS still outperformed in terms of total viewers

CBS still outperformed in terms of total viewers, though. The Season 19 finale of “NCIS” was the most-watched individual show of the night, with 7.5 million total viewers at 9 (and a 0.5 demo rating).

A night of scripted finales was overshadowed by Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on Monday, as the Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat to tie up the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics’ 102-82 win scored a whopping 1.93 demo rating and 6.4 million total viewers on ABC.

The CW also saw strong numbers for the Season 4 finale of “All American” and the Season 1 finale of the spin-off, “All American: Homecoming.”

The original series had its most-watched telecast since March, with 669,000 people tuning in. The episode also saw a jump in ratings, with a 0.19 in the demo. “Homecoming” hit a series high of 496,000 total viewers and got a 0.14 demo rating.

Over on Fox, two music-themed game shows premiered on Monday: “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” and “Beat Shazam.” Neither hit a particularly high note, taking home a 0.36 demo rating and a 0.38 demo rating. Both had about 2 million people tuning in.

Here’s how the night broke down across the major broadcast networks:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 1.74 rating in the key demo. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.48 in the demo, while ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million.

ABC began the night with a countdown to Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs, which aired to a 0.62 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. Tip off was at 8:30, and the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics secured a 1.93 demo rating and 6.4 million total viewers.

On CBS, “The Neighborhood” drew a 0.56 demo rating and 5.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” received a 0.51 demo rating and 5.7 million total viewers. “NCIS” took home a 0.5 demo rating and 7.5 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” earned a 0.41 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was third in ratings with an average 0.42 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million. “Jurassic World” aired through the entirety of primetime, scoring a 0.42 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.37 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2 million.

The premiere of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” kicked off the night with a 0.36 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beat Shazam” drew a 0.38 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers. Fox doesn’t air new programming at 10 p.m.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.16 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 576,000. The season finale of “All American” got a 0.19 demo rating and 669,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “All American: Homecoming” wrapped up its first season with a 0.14 demo rating and 483,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.4 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, the premiere of “El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo” received a 0.4 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 demo rating and in average total viewers with 931,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente” received a 0.2 demo rating and 847,000 total viewers at 9, and “Pasion Gavilanes” had a 0.2 demo rating and 817,000 total viewers at 10.