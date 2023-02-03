cbs-ratings-ghosts-so-help-me-todd

"Ghosts" and "So Help Me Todd" / CBS

Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ Propel CBS to Largest Thursday Audience This Season

February 3, 2023

The two series posted best-ever fast national numbers

Thanks to hit comedy “Ghosts” and drama “So Help Me Todd” (recently renewed for Season 2), CBS was propelled to its largest Thursday night viewership of the TV season. Both shows clinched series-high audiences in Nielsen fast national numbers, along with solid numbers for “Young Sheldon” and “CSI: Vegas.”

Per the fast affiliate figures, CBS was No. 1 for the night across primetime, with “Ghosts” averaging 6.82 million viewers at 8:30 p.m. and becoming Thursday’s No. 2 program. At 9 p.m., “So Help Me Todd” also posted its best fast nationals audience ever, with 5.09 million viewers, up 6% from its last original episode, which aired Jan. 12.

Natalie Oganesyan

Natalie Oganesyan

