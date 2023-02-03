The two series posted best-ever fast national numbers

Per the fast affiliate figures, CBS was No. 1 for the night across primetime, with “Ghosts” averaging 6.82 million viewers at 8:30 p.m. and becoming Thursday’s No. 2 program. At 9 p.m., “So Help Me Todd” also posted its best fast nationals audience ever, with 5.09 million viewers, up 6% from its last original episode, which aired Jan. 12.

Thanks to hit comedy “Ghosts” and drama “So Help Me Todd” (recently renewed for Season 2), CBS was propelled to its largest Thursday night viewership of the TV season. Both shows clinched series-high audiences in Nielsen fast national numbers, along with solid numbers for “Young Sheldon” and “CSI: Vegas.”

“Young Sheldon,” which aired at 8 p.m., drew an average 7.15 million viewers to clinch the title of No. 1 show of the night. The prequel to “The Big Bang Theory” was up from its season-to-date average, posting its second-largest audience of the season. At 10 p.m., “CSI: Vegas” won its hour with 3.74 million average watchers, netting its highest fast national audience of the season.

The network’s programming also drew large engagement on social, at 532 million potential impressions (based on the estimated number of people who might have viewed posts related to the programming). “Young Sheldon” was first with 254 million, followed by “So Help Me Todd,” which amassed more than 180 million. “Ghosts” came in third with over 71 million potential social impressions, trailed by “CSI: Vegas,” which tallied at more than 25 million.

Legal drama “So Help Me Todd” will be back for a sophomore installment, while “Ghosts” has also been renewed for Season 3. “Young Sheldon,” now in its sixth season, will continue at least through Season 7. CBS has yet to renew or cancel “CSI: Vegas” for the upcoming TV season.

