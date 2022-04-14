”Chicago Fire“ landed the No. 1 ranking for both ratings and viewership

“Chicago Fire,” which aired at 9 p.m., was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night with more than 7 million people tuning in.

NBC stole the show on Wednesday night, securing the highest overall rating during primetime with the “One Chicago” block, which includes their Dick Wolf family of shows.

“Survivor” aired for two hours instead of one on CBS this week. The 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing drew a solid 0.79 rating, though that was a bit of a drop from the week prior.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.75 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to official numbers.

“Chicago Med” kicked off primetime with a 0.69 rating and 6.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” secured a 0.82 rating and 7.2 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” earned a 0.72 rating and 5.9 million total viewers at 10.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.62 and in total viewers with 4.2 million. “Survivor” received a 0.79 rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Beyond the Edge” had a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.49 and in total viewers with 2.8 million. “The Masked Singer” aired to a 0.66 rating and 4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” got a 0.31 rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.34 and in total viewers with 2.2 million. “The Goldbergs” received a 0.46 rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” took home a 0.34 rating and 2 million total viewers. “The Connors” earned a 0.43 rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 9, while “Home Economics” received a 0.26 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9:30. “Million Little Things” got a 0.29 rating and 2 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.11 and in total viewers with 558,000. “Flash” drew a 0.15 rating and 635,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and “Kung Fu” got a 0.07 rating and 480,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.8 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.6 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.6 rating and 2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 811,000.