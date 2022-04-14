Ratings: NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Block Captures the Top Spot During Primetime Wednesday

by | April 14, 2022 @ 3:37 PM

”Chicago Fire“ landed the No. 1 ranking for both ratings and viewership

NBC stole the show on Wednesday night, securing the highest overall rating during primetime with the “One Chicago” block, which includes their Dick Wolf family of shows.

“Chicago Fire,” which aired at 9 p.m., was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night with more than 7 million people tuning in. 

Katie Campione

