Ratings: ‘SVU’ and ‘Ghosts’ Tie for Thursday’s Highest-Rated Show

Plus, ”Young Sheldon“ scored the most viewers of any show

Both shows, which air during the 9 p.m. hour (“Ghosts” is a half-hour program) earned 0.60 in the 18-49 demo. “Ghosts” made its presence known among 6 million viewers, while “SVU” caught 4.7 million.

They couldn’t be more different with one a dramatic procedural and the other a supernatural comedy, but NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and CBS’ “Ghost” tied in the demo on Thursday night.

When it came to overall average, however, NBC’s “Law & Order” block helped the network to a first in the demo with an average of 0.52, but second in viewer numbers with 4 million.

CBS, meanwhile, was second in the demo with a 0.47 average and first in viewers with 5 million.

Here’s how the ratings played out: The 8 p.m. airing of “Law and Order” (the reboot of the original Dick Wolf show) brought in a 0.44 and 4 million viewers on NBC. “SVU,” as we noted above, booked a 0.60 and 4.7 million. Finally, the Christopher Meloni-vehicle “Law & Order: Organized Crime” scored a 0.50 and was watched by 3.2 million crime-solving fans.

CBS, which aired mostly comedies, began its 8 p.m. slot with “Young Sheldon,” which had the most viewers of any show Thursday night — 6.8 million, and a 0.57 in the demo. “United States of AL” at 8:30 dipped to 0.46 and 4.9 million viewers.

“Ghosts,” at 9, as we’ve mentioned, earned a 0.60 and saw 6 million viewers, while “How We Roll” at 9:30 p.m. scored a 0.43 and 4 million viewers. “Bull,” which stars Michael Weatherly, earned a 0.38 and 4.1 million viewers.

Fox was third in the demo for the night with an average of 0.32, but fourth in viewers with 1.6 million. It was the exact reverse for ABC, which was fourth in the demo with 0.26, and third in viewers with 2.2 million.

Fox’s “Masterchef Junior” at 8 p.m. did a 0.40, and 2 million viewers. The Mayim Bialik-starring comedy “Call Me Kat” at 9 p.m. earned a 0.32 and 1.5 million viewers. “Welcome to Flatch” at 9:30 p.m. earned 0.17 in the demo and 716,000 viewers.

ABC aired repeats of “Grey’s Anatomy” across the 8-10 p.m. block, which checked in at 0.27 in the demo and 2.1 million viewers. They were followed by a “Superstar” special at 10 p.m. on the late, great Patrick Swayze, which earned a 0.23 and 2.3 million viewers.

The CW’s “Walker,” which was directed by Jensen Ackles, former co-star of “Walker” star Jared Padalecki, earned a 0.08 and 854,000 viewers. “Legacies” had a higher demo score — a 0.09 — but close to half the viewers at 434,000.

Fox and The CW don’t program the 10 p.m. hour.