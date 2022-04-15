Rose McIver in "Ghosts," Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: SVU" (CBS/NBC)

Rose McIver in "Ghosts," Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: SVU" (CBS/NBC)

Ratings: ‘SVU’ and ‘Ghosts’ Tie for Thursday’s Highest-Rated Show

by | April 15, 2022 @ 3:28 PM

Plus, ”Young Sheldon“ scored the most viewers of any show

They couldn’t be more different with one a dramatic procedural and the other a supernatural comedy, but NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and CBS’ “Ghost” tied in the demo on Thursday night.

Both shows, which air during the 9 p.m. hour (“Ghosts” is a half-hour program) earned 0.60 in the 18-49 demo. “Ghosts” made its presence known among 6 million viewers, while “SVU” caught 4.7 million.

Jolie Lash

