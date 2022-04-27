NBC won out in ratings, but CBS’ ”FBI“ is still raking in the viewers

While NBC was victorious in average ratings, it couldn’t hold a flame to CBS in terms of overall viewership. “This Is Us” secured a strong 4.9 million viewers, but that was nowhere near enough to bump the “FBI” franchise from its title as most-watched.

“This Is Us” fans finally got answers about Kevin’s love life during Tuesday night’s episode. The long-awaited reveal as to who he ends up with aired to the highest primetime rating, with an impressive 0.84 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic at 9 p.m.

The entire trilogy secured far more viewers than any other programming during Tuesday’s primetime, with the original “FBI” raking in 7.6 million eyeballs in the 8 p.m. hour. While nearly 5 million people were watching “This Is Us,” 6.1 million were tuning in to “FBI: International.” “FBI” took home a 0.55 demo rating, while “International” saw a 0.49.

Also on Tuesday, ABC opted to air two episodes of “Judge Steve Harvey” to fill not only the 8 p.m. slot, but the 9 o’clock spot as well. The first episode got a 0.41 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers and the second drew a 0.34 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

Here’s how the primetime ratings broke down across the major networks on Tuesday:

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.52 rating in the key demo. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to official numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.5 in the demo, while NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million.

On NBC, “Young Rock” kicked things off with a 0.4 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor” took home a 0.31 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “This Is Us” soared to a 0.84 demo rating and 4.9 million total viewers at 9, while “New Amsterdam” had a 0.37 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 10.

For CBS, “FBI” was first with a 0.55 demo rating and 7.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” saw a 0.49 demo rating and 6.1 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” drew a 0.47 demo rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.35 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million. “Judge Steve Harvey” secured a 0.41 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, another episode of the show aired to a 0.34 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “To Tell the Truth” wrapped up the night with a 0.3 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.33 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million. “The Resident” earned a 0.37 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Name That Tune” dropped to a 0.28 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average of 0.12 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 642,000. “Superman & Lois” got a 0.18 demo rating and 831,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Naomi” received a 0.06 demo rating and 452,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither Fox nor The CW air original programming in the 10 p.m. hour.