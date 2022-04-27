‘This Is Us’ Big Kevin Relationship Reveal Draws Impressive Tuesday Night Ratings

by | April 27, 2022 @ 4:32 PM

NBC won out in ratings, but CBS’ ”FBI“ is still raking in the viewers

“This Is Us” fans finally got answers about Kevin’s love life during Tuesday night’s episode. The long-awaited reveal as to who he ends up with aired to the highest primetime rating, with an impressive 0.84 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic at 9 p.m. 

While NBC was victorious in average ratings, it couldn’t hold a flame to CBS in terms of overall viewership. “This Is Us” secured a strong 4.9 million viewers, but that was nowhere near enough to bump the “FBI” franchise from its title as most-watched. 

