Dylan O’Brien-Led ‘Twinless’ Pulled From Sundance Streaming Platform After Clips Flood Social Media

“Twinless” is the latest Sundance movie pulled from the festival’s online viewing platform after pirated videos of the film, including sex scenes involving star Dylan O’Brien, flooded social media on Friday night. The documentary “Selena y Los Dinos” was removed from the online platform Friday after clips from that film started circulating on social media.

Videos from the film, including sex scenes involving O’Brien, started circulating on X, TikTok and other social media platforms on Friday night, boosted by fans of the actor. By Saturday early afternoon, most of the videos had been removed, but the film itself is now no longer available on the Sundance Film Festival’s online viewing platform.

“We regret that online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film,” the festival said in a statement to TheWrap. “We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause. However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created — now and in the future. We take copyright infringement extremely seriously and intend to fully cooperate with local, state, and federal law enforcement on all piracy-related issues.”

TheWrap understands the film was pulled over concern that spoilers were leaking before the film could even be released. The Sundance Film Festival did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Sundance allows for online viewing of select titles towards the end of the festival for passholders and ticket holders only, so a select few had access to the film after its debut last week. The movie is still without distribution, but sources tell TheWrap that multiple buyers are circling.

O’Brien stars alongside writer/director James Sweeney as two strangers who meet in a twin bereavement support group. The film had a positive response after its debut early in the festival and seems likely to find a buyer, but online circulation of clips out of context is no doubt a headache for the filmmakers.

The piracy concern over Sundance movies is something of a new phenomenon this year and may not bode well for the future of online offerings if filmmakers feel their films are not in safe hands. The online viewing platform opened on Thursday and is available through Sunday.