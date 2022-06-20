TheWrap

Can Twitch Still Rule the Livestream App Market as Growth Slows? | Chart

by | June 20, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The platform’s monthly visits have grown 93% in the last three years, but there are early signs of a plateau

Livestreaming platform Twitch has risen to the top spot in the livestream app market, boosted by a doubling in monthly visits since the pandemic. But it isn’t immune to a slowdown in users affecting the entire industry amid mounting competition now that COVID has peaked.

The livestream service that boasts 31 million average daily users started out owning gaming but has branched out to streams on travel, cooking and art content. Now it dominates 73% of the market share in average daily users globally, according to Sensor Tower.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NBA Finals Game 6 Ratings

Ratings: NBA Finals Game 6 Scores Top Spot Thursday Night

YouTube Deletes Video Posted by Jan. 6 Committee Because It Featured Trump ‘Disinformation’
Everything Everywhere All At Once

How ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Hit the Indie Box Office Jackpot

Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Scores Top Spot During Primetime Thursday

L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James Is the Most In-Demand NBA Player – Beating Everyone in the Finals | Charts
DNEG Namit Malhotra

DNEG CEO on Killing SPAC Deal Amid Volatile Markets: ‘Why Would We Put Ourselves in Any Harm’s Way?’
Fabel Entertainment Melissa Aouate.

Fabel Entertainment President Wants to Build a ‘Universe’ Around Hits Like ‘Bosch,’ Not Just a Single Show
Disney sell keep Hulu Comcast

Should Disney Keep or Sell Its Majority Stake in Hulu? | Analysis
Lightyear

Can ‘Lightyear’ Lift Family-Film Box Office With a $80 Million-Plus Debut?

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops During a Night of Competition Series

‘Ms. Marvel’ Blasts Onto List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart