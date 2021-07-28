Twitter Tests eCommerce Product Dubbed ‘Shop Module’

Twitter began testing a new “shop module” Wednesday, teasing potential entry into eCommerce.

“Now, as you heard from us earlier this year, we’re back and putting more energy into testing out the potential for shopping on Twitter,” said a Wednesday announcement from the company.

“As one of our first steps forward, today, we’re launching a pilot of the Shop Module — a feature that allows us to explore how shoppable profiles can create a pathway from talking about and discovering products on Twitter to actually purchasing them,” the announcement went on.

The “shop module” appears at the top of a business’ profile, giving followers a chance to scroll through available products, tap on them to learn more and complete the shopping experience in-app. The tech company is giving modules to “a handful” of American businesses to start with.

@ArdenCove, a travel brand, has one of the “handful” of available “shop modules.” The carousel of products is visible on to users on Twitter’s iOS mobile app.