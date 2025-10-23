Baron Ryan Film ‘Two Sleepy People’ Launches National Theatrical Tour Later This Month | Exclusive

Another creator is coming to the big screen. The national theatrical tour for Baron Ryan and Creator Camp’s “Two Sleepy People” will begin on Oct. 25, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

This marks the theatrical debut for both Ryan as a director and Creator Camp, a global creator collective with a production vertical that’s dedicated to empowering the next generation of filmmakers. The tour will start in Seattle with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on Nov. 14.

“Two Sleepy People” isn’t like other creator-led projects that have come to theaters lately such as “Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour” or “Ryan’s World the Movie.” Instead, it’s a wholly original scripted romantic comedy that was written and directed by Ryan, who has 5 million followers across social media and whose work averages 14 million monthly views. Caroline Grossman, who stars in the movie alongside Ryan, also co-wrote the project.

Made in 100 days, “Two Sleepy People” follows two distant coworkers who find themselves married to each other every night, but every morning they’re strangers. The movie is being described as a “modern romantic comedy that just may have couples leaving the theater separately.” During one of Ryan’s recent posts promoting the movie, he noted that a recent screening in front of a 1,200-person audience ended with four couples breaking up.

Play video

If you’re familiar with Ryan’s work, that sort of makes sense. His posts are often both rambling and introspective, somehow pooling a running stream of internet-age anxiety into a comforting bath of grand realizations. It shouldn’t feel relieving to watch a man argue with himself through what is essentially a therapy session, yet somehow Ryan makes it work.

The movie is produced by Camp Studios, the production and distribution arm of Creator Camp. The company has a network of 300 curated creators who collectively command 3 billion yearly views. With “Two Sleepy People,” the company is hoping to help bring Gen Z to theaters by converting online audiences into real-world box office sales. Creator Camp previously had partnerships with Patreon, Polaroid, Spotify, Shopify, Notion, Epidemic Sound and Switzerland Tourism, but this is its first feature film for the company.

Max Reisinger, the CEO of the company, was a creator before he co-founded Creator Camp alongside Chris Duncan and Simon Kim. His five-year journey documenting his life netted him 770,000 followers on YouTube. He is now the lead of Camp Studios.

“Across the internet, a new generation of filmmakers is telling bold, cinematic stories,” Reisinger said. “‘Two Sleepy People’ proves that cinema isn’t fading — it’s evolving. Storytellers who grew up online understand what this generation wants to see on the big screen. Gen Z is the loneliest generation, craving connection. We’re bringing people together in person around stories that are meaningful, communal, and created by voices they already trust.”