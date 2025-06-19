Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ Claims 2nd Week at No. 1 on the Streaming Top 10 | Chart

When Netflix signed Tyler Perry to a long-term creative partnership in 2023, it was a clear sign of the streamer’s intentions. Netflix was still serious about adding high-quality content to its library, and it felt that some of Hollywood’s biggest names could give them hits that resonated with audiences.

From where we stand in 2025, it would seem that the Perry deal has paid off. The writer/director/producer’s latest Netflix project, “Straw,” is the most-watched streaming program on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the second week in a row.

The psychological thriller about a single mother who is pushed to the edge – her last straw – is the first Netflix title to top the chart since February, and manages quite a feat, holding the title for the second consecutive week.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

The biggest competition for “Straw” actually comes from Netflix itself. The popular series “Ginny & Georgia” is in second place this week. It swapped places with last week’s No. 2, “The Accountant 2” on Amazon Prime Video, which falls to third place.

Up next is a Netflix debut, “Titan: The OceanGate Disaster.” The documentary tells the story of the 2023 tragedy that saw a deep-sea submersible implode, killing all aboard.

In fifth place this week is the latest season of “Love Island USA.” It moves up three spots from eighth. It’s followed by another chart-riser, “Stick,” on Apple TV+. The Owen Wilson-led series moved up four spots of its own this week.

Three of the next four entries are chart debuts, starting with “The Survivors” on Netflix. In eighth is “The Better Sister” on Amazon Prime Video. Despite the entire season of the drama dropping on May 29, it has managed to hang around the bottom half of the chart for three consecutive weeks.

In ninth is the addition of “Snow White” to Disney+. The movie hit streaming less than three months after hitting theaters, and was clearly welcomed by Disney’s subscribers. Despite a PVOD release earlier this spring, viewership was up 405% once the film hit Disney+.

In tenth is another chart debut, once again belonging to Netflix. The sitcom “Tires” returned for its second season on June 5 and managed to push onto the chart this week.

The pickings are thin over on linear this week. The summer mainstay “America’s Got Talent” rises to the top of the chart for the first time since its new season kicked off. Expect to see it there a lot throughout the warmer months.

Of particular note this week is ABC’s Sunday night re-airing of 2023’s “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys.” The special presentation was in honor of legendary songwriter and Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson, who passed away on June 11. The program is third on this week’s chart.

Meanwhile, “Wheel of Fortune” owns half the chart this week, while “Jeopardy!” takes two spots and the latest airing of “American Ninja Warrior” squeaks in at eighth place.