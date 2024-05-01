Tyler Perry Studios is teaming up with Asylum Entertainment Group on a new joint venture that will see the two parties co-develop, co-produce and distribute a wide range of unscripted programming to viewers worldwide.

“Our collaboration with Tyler Perry Studios represents a fusion of unrivaled talent, ingenuity and passion for storytelling,” Asylum Entertainment Group CEO Steve Michaels said in a statement. “Together, we are poised to make our mark on the unscripted landscape by creating content that entertains, inspires and reflects the rich tapestry of human experiences.”

As part of the move, Tyler Perry Studios has appointed Antoinetta Stallings as vice president of unscripted programming, where she will be responsible for working with Asylum to develop and produce various unscripted formats for the studio.

“I’m excited to bring the world of unscripted content to Tyler Perry Studios. We’ve never tapped into this area of entertainment before and we’re looking forward to working closely with Asylum to bring unique real world stories to life,” Perry added. “I’m also proud to recognize the work that Antoinetta has been doing at the studio and promote her to this position of overseeing this new creative arm at the studio.”

Stallings most recently served as a creative executive for Tyler Perry Studios, overseeing various scripted projects in development and current programming. Stallings joined the studio as a post producer in 2019.

Prior to Tyler Perry Studios, she worked with Fremantle, where she developed and served as an associate producer on A&E’s “Grand Designs,” TLC’s “Down South Dance” and Fox’s dating game show “Take Me Out.” She also co-executive produced the documentary “Killer Curves” and earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the PBS documentary “The Price of Silence.”

Before that, she had stints at “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out,” as a talent production assistant, Cossette Productions, where she contributed to major events like the BET Awards; and BET Music’s programming division as a producer of “106 & Park,” “Rising Icons,” “Black Girls Rock,” and Centric’s “Being,” where she served as the supervising producer for three seasons.

Tyler Perry Studios’ recent projects include Mea Culpa (Netflix), Humanitas Prize winner A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix), Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (Amazon Prime), The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN), The Oval (BET), and the Madea films and stage productions.

Meanwhile, Asylum, which is part of Endeavor’s unscripted content group, is the parent company to Film 45, Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures and Audity. It holds minority investments in UK nonscripted production companies Moon&Back Media, DARE Pictures and Soho Studios and has first-look deals with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and his Comandante Productions as well as the New York Post.

Asylum’s recent credits include “McCartney 3, 2, 1” (Hulu), “All or Nothing: Manchester City” (Amazon), “Naomi Osaka” (Netflix), “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” (Peacock), “Being Serena” (HBO), “30 for 30” (ESPN) and “Hillsong: A Megachurch” (discovery+).