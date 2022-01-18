A new Madea movie will be streaming on Netflix in February, despite the fact that Tyler Perry previously announced he was retiring the character.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” will debut on the streaming service on Feb. 25, with Perry once again writing, directing and starring in the film.

This time around, Madea is celebrating her great-grandson’s college graduation – or attempting to. The celebration hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. Perry told EW that the film will involve a LGBTQ+ storyline.

This is the 10th feature film starring Madea in a major role, and features the returns of Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who plays Agnes Brown.

Netflix

Perry had previously said that 2019’s “A Madea Family Funeral” would be the final installment of the franchise, but had a change of heart during the pandemic. “I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing. Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore,” Perry told EW in explaining why he brought the character back. “And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?’”

The Madea character originated in a 1999 play by Perry called “I Can Do Bad All by Myself,” making her onscreen debut in 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” Since then, Perry turned the character into a franchise staple, and now she’s back with a brand new story – only on Netflix.