An illustration depicting problems at Uber

A profile of Uber's CEO reveals confounding problems.

What the Heck Is Happening at Uber? | PRO Insight

by | April 14, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

A bizarre Wall Street Journal profile, an underperforming stock and big executive pay packages stand out as the ride-hailing company tries to find a way forward

Something was just a bit off in the Wall Street Journal’s profile of Dara Khosrowshahi last week. The Uber CEO had been driving and delivering for the first time in his tenure and wanted to make the point on record. The Journal portrayed Khosrowshahi as a hands-on CEO learning the product with a splashy image of him in the driver’s seat. The largely positive framing was undermined, however, by the details in the story.

Khosrowshahi, the leader of a $63 billion company, admitted in the article he’d never used Uber as a driver until recently. And that, once he did, he found significant flaws. Fixing these issues was admirable, but waiting until nearly six years into his tenure to tackle them was unmissable. Attempting to convey progress, the profile left some analysts, investors and people close to the company wondering about its trajectory. 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

