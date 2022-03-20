British UFC star Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett said he wants to fight Mark Zuckerberg after his Facebook and Instagram accounts were shut down.

In a post-match interview on Saturday, Pimblett didn’t hesitate when asked who he’d like to take on next following his defeat of Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas at UFC London.

“Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg,” he said, pointing straight into the camera. “Lad, I’m going to punch your head in, I am sick of you. Sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems.”

He finished by stating, “You’re the biggest bully in the world, lad.”

JUST IN: Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Mark Zuckerberg! pic.twitter.com/eWecdwRSrn — Personal Blog Media News (@pbmnews) March 20, 2022

“The hypocritical nature of Instagram and Facebook is just disgusting, and what they get away with,” he said at a UFC Fight Night press conference shortly after losing access to his accounts.

“It kills me. Mark Zuckerberg’s a lizard. I’ve got to be a lot smarter on my social media, because as you know, I’ve had two accounts took off me now, and the second account had 120,000 followers.”

According to the Spanish outlet Marca, Pimblett was removed from both platforms when a post about a young cancer patient drew offensive comments from his followers. He then replied with some choice words, resulting in his accounts reportedly being shut down, for which he holds Zuckerberg personally responsible.

MMA Mania reported in November that Pimblett was also suspended “indefinitely” from Twitter for “targeted abuse.”

Pimblett created a new Instagram account under the handle @theufcbaddy. In his first post, dated March 1, he claimed that he was “being held hostage by Instagram AGAIN. Spread the word I’m here for now.”

Midway through the video, Pimblett promised to share more details about why his Instagram account was “disabled” if he didn’t get it back soon.