Yuliia Chumak and Alona Ksenofontova have found work in Hollywood after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Yuliia Chumak and Alona Ksenofontova have found work in Hollywood after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

From Ukraine to Hollywood: A ‘True Cinderella Story’

by | April 17, 2023 @ 3:00 PM

Two Ukrainian refugees are getting a toehold in the entertainment industry thanks to a helping hand from Warner Bros.

Just about a year ago, two Ukrainian entertainment industry professionals — Yuliia Chumak, a production coordinator, and her sister Alona Ksenofontova, a hair and makeup artist — wiped tears from their eyes as they told TheWrap about how a carefree trip to Barcelona to celebrate Alona’s 34th birthday abruptly ended with news that Russian forces had invaded, menacing their hometown of Kyiv and occupying other parts of the country.

Unable to return to their homeland, the sisters eventually found their way to Los Angeles through a program called Ukraine Take Shelter. Volunteers from the program took Alona and Yuliia into their mid-Wilshire home. Their parents were, and are, still living in Kyiv. Russian forces retreated from their positions around the Ukrainian capital but still control a fifth of the country.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Keke Palmer and SZA are the kind of talent "Saturday Night Live" needs to book to draw younger viewers.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Needs to Resist the Quick Fix | Charts
Mario crushed the box office hopes for "Dungeons & Dragons."

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Has Dropped a Bob-omb on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Box Office Hopes
Beef-Ali-Wong

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Rages Through the Top Streaming Ranks | Charts
David Zaslav wants your money.

Wall Street Wants Streamers to Make More Money – but Consumers Want to Pay Less | Chart
beau-is-afraid

‘Beau Is Afraid’ Lights Up Specialty Box Office With 2023’s Best Per-Theater Average
Dominion Voting and Fox are set to go to trial Monday, April 17.

The Dominion Case: Fox News Stumbles Into 1st Amendment Fight of the Century With One Arm Tied Behind Its Back
Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros’ Adds Animation Record $87 Million in 2nd Box Office Weekend
Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ is Unstoppable at Box Office With $80 Million 2nd Weekend