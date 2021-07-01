slip n slide

Wham-o

NBC’s $18 Million ’Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ at a Standstill After Diarrhea Outbreak (Exclusive)

by | July 1, 2021 @ 1:59 PM

Network and studio struggle with how to recut existing footage they have since the final episodes cannot be shot as planned

A month after a diarrhea outbreak shut down production on NBC’s new competition series “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide,” the network and Universal Television have yet to figure out how to reshape the $18 million competition show without the final episodes, TheWrap has learned.

With weeks of closed-door meetings and health experts weighing in on options, further details of the outbreak have emerged, including the fact that a stunning 65% of the show’s staff were infected by the giardia outbreak, according to a knowledgeable insider. As TheWrap previously reported, at least one person on set tested positive on June 2 for giardia, an intestinal infection caused by a parasite, while multiple individuals reported symptoms, according to Universal Television Alternative Studios, which is producing the show for NBC.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

