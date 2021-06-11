nbc slip n slide ben silverman bobby moynihan ron funches

NBC Sh-t Show: ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Production Shut Down Over ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak (Exclusive)

by | June 11, 2021 @ 4:10 PM

Giardia strikes the network and Ben Silverman’s post-Olympics game-show adaptation of classic Wham-O backyard toy

NBC’s “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” just became the ultimate s— show.

The upcoming TV competition series, adapted from the classic backyard waterslide by Wham-O, has shut down indefinitely after up to 40 crew members fell violently ill during production on a remote ranch in Simi Valley, California, TheWrap has learned. According to a person with knowledge of the production, the outbreak of “awful explosive diarrhea” left people “collapsing” on set and “being forced to run into port-o-potties.”

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

