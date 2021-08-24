THE ULTIMATE SURFER - “Welcome to the Surf Ranch” – Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology, in the hope of winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere of “The Ultimate Surfer,” airing MONDAY, AUG. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) THE ULTIMATE SURFER

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings

by | August 24, 2021 @ 9:10 AM

And that’s with a ”Bachelor in Paradise“ lead-in

“The Ultimate Surfer” didn’t catch much of “Bachelor in Paradise’s” ratings wave with Monday’s premiere, which received a 0.3 among adults 18-49 and just 1.46 million total viewers. In the two hours leading up to “Ultimate Surfer’s” debut, ABC averaged a 0.9 demo rating and 3.22 million overall viewers.

“BiP” was enough to hand ABC first place in terms of primetime ratings averages last night. NBC was No. 1 in total-viewer averages, however.

