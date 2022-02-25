Based on the video game franchise of the same name, “Uncharted” landed in theaters Friday, Feb 18 and brings many characters fans of the games have grown to love to life in a new way. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”), with a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Executive producers for “Uncharted” include Fleishcer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the film centers around a search for a lost treasure found by Ferdinand Magellan himself. The chase quickly heats up when multiple competitors join the race for the bounty.

But who plays who in “Uncharted?” And who’s that in the post-credits scene? We’ve got a spoilery cast and character guide below.