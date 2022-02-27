‘Uncharted’ Posts Strong 2nd Weekend at Pre-‘Batman’ Box Office

With no new releases coming this weekend in anticipation of the release of “The Batman” on Friday, Sony/Columbia’s “Uncharted” has continued to perform well at the box office with a second weekend total of $23.2 million.



That result is a drop of just 46% from the film’s $44 million 3-day opening last weekend, giving “Uncharted” a 10-day domestic box office total of $83.3 million. While it is expected to see its numbers significantly drop once “The Batman” is released, “Uncharted” has gained a foothold with young, male moviegoers worldwide, with Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman declaring the film a new franchise in an internal memo this past week.

Also holding decently in its second weekend is MGM/FilmNation’s “Dog” with $10.1 million, giving it a 10-day box office total of $30.9 million against a $15 million production budget. As we noted earlier this week on WrapPRO, “Dog” has done a much better job getting turnout from older and female moviegoers than many other non-blockbuster titles and at a much cheaper cost.



Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stays in the top 5 in its 11th weekend at the box office with $5.7 million and a running domestic total of just under $780 million. 20th Century’s “Death on the Nile” is in fourth with $4.5 million and a $32.8 million total, and Paramount’s “Jackass Forever” completes the top 5 with $3.1 million and a $52 million total after four weekends.

Outside the top 5 are two newcomers to theaters: MGM’s “Cyrano” and Open Road/Briarcliff’s “Studio 666.” “Cyrano,” which stars Peter Dinklage in a musical retelling of the 19th century play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” was released in 797 theaters this weekend and grossed $1.4 million for a per screen average of $1.757. The film has an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.



“Studio 666,” meanwhile, only made slightly more in a much wider release with $1.5 million grossed from 2,306 theaters. The horror comedy stars Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters as they struggle to record their newest album in a haunted mansion in the San Fernando Valley. The film got mixed reviews with a 57% critics RT score.

Through two months, the 2022 domestic box office has remained at roughly half the levels seen before the pandemic, with domestic revenue still well short of $1 billion. Theaters are hoping for a much needed boost next weekend from “The Batman,” which is expected to become the second film since theaters reopened to earn an opening weekend of over $100 million.



