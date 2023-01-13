‘Uncoupled’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

“Uncoupled” starring Neil Patrick Harris has been canceled at Netflix after one season, a source close to the production confirmed to TheWrap late Friday. It is the latest in a string of canceled freshman series that includes “1899,” “First Kill” and “The Midnight Club.”

The eight-episode romcom series was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman and premiered the full season on the streamer on July 29.

Harris played real estate agent Michael, who cautiously ventures back into the New York City dating scene after being unexpectedly dumped by Colin (Tuc Watkins), his partner of 17 years. Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden co-starred. Gilles Marini played one of Michael’s hot hook-ups.

“Uncoupled” received positive reviews, including from TheWrap, but spent only one week in the Netflix Top 10.

It was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions and Jax Media.

Starr still has the hit series “Emily in Paris” on Netflix, the third season of which premiered last month.