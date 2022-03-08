FX’s true crime thriller “Under the Banner of Heaven” has a premiere date.

The seven-episode limited series, starring Andrew Garfield, kicks off with a two-episode premiere on April 28 on Hulu, FX announced Tuesday.

Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black created the series, inspired by the true crime bestseller from Jon Krakauer. It follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (played by “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

Per the logline: As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Starring alongside Garfield and Edgar-Jones are Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

Black is a showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, and David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. The series is produced by FX Productions.

After the series premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Hulu, the show’s exclusive home. While no premiere date was announced for international territories, FX said Tuesday the show will air on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.