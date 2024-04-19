The Hulu true-crime series “Under the Bridge” is set in Victoria, British Columbia, 1997, shortly after the drive-by shooting death of Notorious B.I.G. and the slain musician is an integral part of the show.

Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who is 14, starts listening to the West Coast rapper because the cool girls like Jo (Chloe Guidry) and Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow) and Kelly (Izzy G.) that she meets at a foster house are obsessed with him and even try to contact him through a Ouija board.

Although Reena’s family are Jehovah Witnesses and don’t celebrate any holidays besides wedding anniversaries, her uncle Raj (Anoop Desai) buys her the rapper’s “Life After Death” CD, which was released two weeks after he died.

The girls also like to party, which means lot of club and electronic tracks from artists including Underworld and The Prodigy make it onto the show.

Meanwhile, Riley Keough’s character Rebecca Godfrey, who is based on the novelist who wrote about the murder in real life, listens to bands like Sonic Youth, Stereolab and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Nirvana’s 1991 song “Something in the Way” from their breakout album “Nevermind,” which includes the line, “underneath the bridge…,” also features prominently in the series. Kurt Cobain said he briefly lived underneath a bridge in his hometown of Aberdeen, Washington. The site is now a memorial to the tragic rock star, who died in 1994.

In the series, as in real life, Reena was attacked underneath a bridge by several people she thought were her friends and her fate was not known for several days.

Here are all the songs featured in each episode of the series:

Episode 1, “Looking Glass”

“Going Back to Cali,” Notorious B.I.G.

“Becuz,” Sonic Youth

“Something in the Way,” Nirvana

Episode 2, “The John Gotti of Seven Oaks”

“Wow and Flutter,” Stereolab

“I Wanna Get High,” Cypress Hill

“Claustrophobic Sting,” The Prodigy

“Born Slippy,” Underworld