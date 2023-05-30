Universal Hires Cathy Nam as SVP of Global Communications

Universal Pictures announced on Monday that it has hired Cathy Nam, longtime senior vice president of publicity and communications for New Line Cinema, as its SVP of global communications.

Nam will report to Evan Langweiler, EVP of global communications and media relations, who announced the hiring.

“In rounding out the global communications team, I was looking for a collaborator that would not only bring a wealth of experience, but would support me in fostering an environment where our team could do our best work on behalf of the studio. Cathy brings all these elements to the table, in addition to her outstanding relationships and strategic approach to corporate communications,” Langweiler said.

In her new position, Nam will collaborate with production partners and divisions within Universal Filmed Entertainment Group — including creative development, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution, home entertainment and franchise management — to steer the communications strategy across the studio’s global portfolio.

At New Line, Nam oversaw the publicity campaigns for hit films such as Andy Muschietti’s “It” duology, as well as James Wan’s “Conjuring” franchise. Prior to New Line, Nam spent more than a decade at Warner Bros., handling publicity campaigns for films like Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” series.