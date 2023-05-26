Minions The Rise of Gru

Illumination/Universal

Universal Did Netflix a Big Favor in Its Streaming Movie Deal | Charts

by | May 26, 2023 @ 5:35 PM

Animated films from DreamWorks Animation and Illumination are now some of the biggest draws on the dominant streamer’s catalog

Two years ago, Netflix struck a deal that’s now proving crucial to driving demand for its movie catalog.

Universal agreed to license its animated films — after a four-month window where they would stream on Peacock — to Netflix in July 2021. With DreamWorks Animation and Illumination now having a hot hand at the box office, that’s paying dividends for the larger streamer.

