Universal Moves Jessica Chastain Horror Film ‘Other Mommy’ to October 2026

Universal has moved the release date of Atomic Monster/Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film “Other Mommy” from May to October 9, 2026.

Atomic Monster founder James Wan is producing the film with Rob Savage directing from a script by “Succession” writer Nathan Elston, who is adapting the Josh Malerman novel “Incidents Around the House.”

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain will star alongside Jay Duplass as a couple whose home is possessed by a sinister force that wants to take control of their young daughter, if only the daughter will let her in. Arabella Olivia Clark and Dichen Lachman also star in the film.

Executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the film for Atomic Monster.

“Other Mommy” is one of the first wave of projects for Atomic Monster after it merged with Blumhouse in early 2024. It will be released alongside Paramount’s “The Legend of Aang,” an upcoming theatrical adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It will also come out a week before Sony/Legendary’s “Street Fighter.”