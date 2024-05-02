Universal Music Group has struck a new licensing agreement with TikTok, restoring the label’s music to the social media platform after three months of absence.

Described as a “multi-dimensional licensing agreement,” this new deal will return major artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake, Lady Gaga to the popular platform. The organization has stated that this new era of collaboration will “deliver improved remuneration for UMG’s songwriters and artists,” new promotional opportunities and “songs and industry-leading protections with respect to generative AI.”

“This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community,” UMG CEO Lucian Grainge said in a statement.

“Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group,” TikTok CEO Shou Chew said in a statement. “We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community.”

This pact will utilize TikTok’s growing e-commerce capabilities for more monetization opportunities on a global scale. TikTok will also continue to invest “significant resources” into building artist-centric tools. One of those tools is the “Add to Music App” option on the platform, which allows users to seamlessly add music they like from TikTok to their music player of choice. As for the AI component of this agreement, the two companies will work together to remove unauthorized AI-generated music.

Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, first pulled its catalog from TikTok in late January. That included pulling the plug on nearly 3 million videos using UMG songs. The move was initially made over three major concerns: compensation for UMG’s artists, artist protection from the use of artificial intelligence software and user safety.