univision money heist

Netflix's Spanish-language hit "Money Heist" (Photo illustration by TheWrap; Netflix)

Univision TV President Isn’t Worried About Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ and Other Spanish-Language Hits

by | December 15, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

”If somebody wants to have Spanish-language content, they’ll come to us for that,“ Luis Silberwasser tells TheWrap

The rise of foreign-language content on streaming has proven that shows from outside the U.S. can be just as, if not more, popular than their English-speaking siblings.

Until recently, Spanish-language content in the U.S. has been exclusively the domain of Hispanic-focused broadcast networks like Univision and Telemundo. But Netflix, in particular, is seeing huge successes with Spanish-language hits like Spain’s “Money Heist” and Mexico’s “Who Killed Sara?”

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Selling the Hamptons Million Dollar Beach House

Discovery+ Sets Premiere Date for ‘Selling the Hamptons,’ a Sequel to Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ (Exclusive)
Spider-Man No Way Home

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swing to a $150 Million-Plus Opening?

Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere Pumps the Brakes After ‘The Voice’
Sophia Chang with Ozy founders Carlos Watson and Samir Rao. (Sophia Chang)

Sophia Chang Sold Her Show to Ozy Media and Then It Imploded — Now She Wants It Back (Exclusive)
70th Miss Universe Competition

‘Miss Universe’ Drops 30% in Viewers From 2019’s Pageant on Fox
west-side-story-ansel-elgort

Can ‘West Side Story’ Ever Feel Pretty After a Weak Box Office Opening? | Analysis

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2021

Winter TV 2022: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows – So Far (Photos)

The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now

All 25 (So Far) 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies Ranked by Ratings
The Fall of the House of Usher

Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, Zach Gilford and 16 More Join ‘Midnight Mass’ Creator’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’