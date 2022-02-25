‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Former Disney Star Sofia Carson Opens Up About Turning Down Roles That Were ‘Derogatory Towards Women’

Double the guests, double the fun! From Disney sweetheart turned international superstar Sofia Carson, to Discovery’s Chief Brand Officer Nancy Daniels, this month’s episode of “UnWrapped” gives audiences insight into what it takes to find success in various sectors of the industry. Whether you’re an actress, producer, rising executive or in the mailroom, the empowering advice and wisdom from these women will have you ready to take on the world of media and entertainment.

Episode Highlights:

Sofia Carson says she was seen as “difficult” early on in her career, for turning down roles that were “derogatory towards women”

Sofia Carson talks her new single “LOUD,” and celebrates the women who inspire her to be “loud”

Sofia Carson teases her upcoming Netflix film “Purple Hearts”

Nancy Daniels shares her secret sauce for greenlighting a hit show

Nancy Daniels says the key to being a successful Hollywood exec is to “make yourself indispensable”

“UnWrapped” is a monthly podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more.

Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

New episodes of “UnWrapped” drop the last Friday of every month. You can listen on TheWrap.com, WrapWomen.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.