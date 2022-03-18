UTA Names Carmen Bona Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

UTA has named Carmen Bona as its chief strategy and corporate development officer reporting to CEO Jeremy Zimmer, the agency announced Friday.

Bona, who previously was the managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group as well as a former analyst for McKinsey & Co., will join UTA as a partner and will lead a corporate strategy and M&A team for the agency. She’ll be based out of the Beverly Hills headquarters.

“Carmen’s wide-ranging experience helping media and entertainment companies navigate big change will be an enormous asset to UTA as we enter the next chapter of our diversification and growth,” Zimmer said in a statement. “Carmen will lead an expanding corporate strategy and M&A team that will help ensure UTA is continually exploring new possibilities, fresh alliances and market-leading ways to expand our business and the opportunities we are able to create for our clients.”

Bona previously served as a managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), helping to lead their technology, media and telecommunications practice.

At BCG, Bona focused on the media sector, advising film and TV studios, streamers, creator platforms, sports organizations, gaming companies and private equity investors. Her global work spanned strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transformation. Bona serves as an advisor to venture firm Powerhouse Capital, and previously worked as an analyst for McKinsey & Co.

“This is an exciting time to join the UTA team,” Bona said. “UTA is innovating across so may new and established sectors of media and entertainment, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help shape what comes next.”

UTA recently acquired strategic advisory firm MediaLink, and it also announced the launch of an investment vehicle to explore opportunities in the gaming industry. UTA also recently expanded operations in Atlanta with a full-service office that includes UTA partner and sports agency KLUTCH Sports Group.